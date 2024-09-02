Early Monday morning, Sept. 2, the Ukrainian capital came under a massive combined attack from Russian cruise and ballistic missiles. According to preliminary information, the assault included Kh-101 missiles launched from seven Tu-95MS bombers, as well as KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

In addition to the missile strikes, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) also targeted the city.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“More than a dozen cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles, and an attack drone were destroyed by air defense forces in the capital’s airspace—a huge number of ballistic missiles at the same time,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, reported.

He did not name the exact number but clarified that the air defense forces managed to shoot down more than 20 cruise and ballistic missiles.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian Air Force later clarified that Russia launched 58 airborne weapons. These included a mix of 35 missiles and 23 combat drones. Among the identified missiles were:

16 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, originating from Russia’s Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions.

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from TU-95MS aircraft within the Volgograd region.

4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region.

1 missile of an unidentified type, also from the Belgorod region.

In addition to the missiles, 23 Shahed attack drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.

In response, Ukrainian defense forces, utilizing anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire groups, successfully intercepted and shot down: