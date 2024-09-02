Russian troops have made creeping advances north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the east, amidst Kyiv’s ongoing offensive inside Russia’s Kursk region that started on Aug. 6.

The Insitute for the Study of War (ISW), citing geolocated footage in its Sept. 1 report, said Russian troops advanced within western Hlyboke, a village 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Kharkiv City and 7 kilometers (4.5 miles) south of the Russian border.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russian attempts to storm Hlyboke started since at least July.

]

“The Ukrainian Kharkiv Group of Forces reported that Russian personnel movements near Hlyboke are sporadic due to Ukrainian drone operations and that Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault group from the area near the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant in central Vovchansk (northeast of Kharkiv City) on the night of Aug. 31 to Sept. 1,” reads the ISW report.

Advertisement

The ISW asserted that the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region remained one of its prime objectives, with the goal of “[pushing] Ukrainian forces back from the international border with Belgorod Oblast and approach to within tube artillery range of Kharkiv City.”

The ISW said fighting continued near Lyptsi, north of Kharkiv City, and Vovchansk, further northeast of Kharkiv City, adding that Russia was likely rotating troops in the area.

“Ukrainian Kharkiv Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev stated that elements of the Russian 136th Motorized Rifle Brigade (58th Combined Arms Army [CAA], Southern Military District [SMD]) are completing the ongoing relief in place for the 83rd Airborne (VDV) Brigade and suggested that there are now nearly 3,000 Russian personnel at these positions.

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days
Other Topics of Interest

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days

General Oleksandr Syrsky in a CNN interview fudged the situation on the ground somewhat. But his claims that Russia’s Donbas offensive is slowing down or stalling seem reasonable.

“Elements of the Russian 7th Motorized Rifle Regiment (11th Army Corps [AC], Leningrad Military District [LMD]) reportedly recently conducted assault operations near Lyptsi,” read the ISW report.

The ISW added that Ukraine’s Kursk region has yet to degrade public opinion in Russia towards the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Kyiv’s incursion into Russia's Kursk region will not stop Moscow's advance in eastern Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukrainian and Russian Losses, Gains One Month Into Kursk Invasion War in Ukraine
Ukrainian and Russian Losses, Gains One Month Into Kursk Invasion
By Jeremy Dirac
10h ago
Ukrainian Lawmaker Goncharenko Echoes Alarm With Enigmatic ‘Reset’ of Government Top News
Ukrainian Lawmaker Goncharenko Echoes Alarm With Enigmatic ‘Reset’ of Government
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days Top News
FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days
By Stefan Korshak
11h ago
One Dead, Over 50 Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Pavlograd War in Ukraine
One Dead, Over 50 Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Pavlograd
By Kyiv Post
14h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russian Forces Fail to Secure Fire Control or Establish Bridgehead in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine Says
Next » Kharkiv Hit by Russian Grom-E1 Hybrid Missile for 1st Time