Kharkiv experienced a new level of attack on Saturday, Aug. 31, as Russian forces deployed the Grom-E1 missile, a hybrid between a rocket and a guided aerial bomb, for the first time during the full-scale invasion, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed.

The Grom-E1 is a sophisticated weapon created from the Soviet-era Kh-38 “air-to-surface” missile. It combines the features of both a missile and an aerial bomb, making it particularly lethal.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

With a maximum range of 120 km (75 miles), the Grom-E1 has a significantly extended reach compared to conventional bombs, thanks to its jet engine.

First showcased at the MAKS-2015 Air Show, the Grom-E1 features a high-explosive modular warhead equipped with a contact detonator.

In addition to its standard configuration, there is a variant with a thermobaric design capable of detonating at high altitudes. The bomb itself weighs 594 kg (1,310 pounds), with a 315 kg (694 pound) warhead.

Advertisement

The effectiveness of the Grom-E1 depends on the altitude and speed of the aircraft that launches it. For instance, its maximum range of 120 km (75 miles) can be achieved when dropped from an altitude of 12 km (7.5 miles) at a speed of 1,600 km per hour (994 mph).

This weapon can be deployed by Russian aircraft such as the MiG-35, Su-34, Su-35, Su-57, and certain helicopters.

This isn’t the first time the Grom-E1 has been used during Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine. On March 12, 2023, a Grom-E1 struck the north-western district of occupied Donetsk. On March 13, 2024, Russia used the weapon to target Myrnohrad, partially destroying a five-story building and causing two fatalities.