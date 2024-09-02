Kharkiv experienced a new level of attack on Saturday, Aug. 31, as Russian forces deployed the Grom-E1 missile, a hybrid between a rocket and a guided aerial bomb, for the first time during the full-scale invasion, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed.

The Grom-E1 is a sophisticated weapon created from the Soviet-era Kh-38 “air-to-surface” missile. It combines the features of both a missile and an aerial bomb, making it particularly lethal.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

With a maximum range of 120 km (75 miles), the Grom-E1 has a significantly extended reach compared to conventional bombs, thanks to its jet engine.

First showcased at the MAKS-2015 Air Show, the Grom-E1 features a high-explosive modular warhead equipped with a contact detonator.

In addition to its standard configuration, there is a variant with a thermobaric design capable of detonating at high altitudes. The bomb itself weighs 594 kg (1,310 pounds), with a 315 kg (694 pound) warhead.

Advertisement

The effectiveness of the Grom-E1 depends on the altitude and speed of the aircraft that launches it. For instance, its maximum range of 120 km (75 miles) can be achieved when dropped from an altitude of 12 km (7.5 miles) at a speed of 1,600 km per hour (994 mph).

This weapon can be deployed by Russian aircraft such as the MiG-35, Su-34, Su-35, Su-57, and certain helicopters.

This isn’t the first time the Grom-E1 has been used during Russia’s full-scale war on Ukraine. On March 12, 2023, a Grom-E1 struck the north-western district of occupied Donetsk. On March 13, 2024, Russia used the weapon to target Myrnohrad, partially destroying a five-story building and causing two fatalities.

Lviv Mayor Confirms Family Killed in Russian Strike, Including Three Daughters
Other Topics of Interest

Lviv Mayor Confirms Family Killed in Russian Strike, Including Three Daughters

Russian attack on Ukraine's western city of Lviv killed seven people, including three children, and wounded at least 47 others, the region's governor said Wednesday.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
One Dead, Over 50 Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Pavlograd War in Ukraine
One Dead, Over 50 Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Pavlograd
By Kyiv Post
14h ago
Ukrainian AK-74-Equipped FPV Drone Engages Russian Forces for the First Time Drones
Ukrainian AK-74-Equipped FPV Drone Engages Russian Forces for the First Time
By Julia Struck
1d ago
Lviv Mayor Confirms Family Killed in Russian Strike, Including Three Daughters War in Ukraine
Lviv Mayor Confirms Family Killed in Russian Strike, Including Three Daughters
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
GoPro Footage Shows Intense Combat Between SSO Fighters and Russian Forces in Kharkiv Region Kharkiv
GoPro Footage Shows Intense Combat Between SSO Fighters and Russian Forces in Kharkiv Region
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Advances North of Kharkiv, Says ISW
Next » Will Far Left, Far Right Gains in Germany Shift Berlin’s Ukraine Policy?