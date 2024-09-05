Yahoo, a US-based tech company and web service provider, has appointed Valeri Liborski, a tech engineer originally from Ukraine, where he also grew up, as its chief technology officer (CTO).

The company’s press release said Liborski would “lead the company’s global engineering team and focus on innovation while advancing its investments in artificial intelligence.”

“It’s an understatement to say that technology is the lifeblood of our company, and Val’s track record of building great teams to create and manage powerful products and platforms, at the kind of scale in which we operate, made him stand out as the right person to lead Yahoo’s engineering organization into the future,” said Jim Lanzone, Chief Executive Officer of Yahoo, according to the press release.

Prior to his Yahoo appointment, Liborski worked as a CTO at a German company called HelloFresh. He was also Amazon’s EU Vice President of Technology for five years in Luxembourg, and for 12 years at Microsoft he worked as an engineering manager in various branches, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Liborski listed native English, Ukrainian and Russian fluency on his profile, with his earliest work experience listed tracing back to the late 1990s in the San Francisco Bay Area. Ukrainian tech outlet DOU said Liborski was originally from Ukraine.

Following his appointment, Liborski said Yahoo was one of his “first gateways to the internet” and called the appointment “an incredible opportunity to contribute to such an iconic brand.”

“Excited to announce that I’m joining Yahoo as Chief Technology Officer. Yahoo was one of the first gateways to the internet for me and it continues to be a go-to source in my daily life.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team to drive innovation in AI and develop technology that touches the lives of over 900 million of our users. It's an incredible opportunity to contribute to such an iconic brand!” read Liborski’s LinkedIn announcement.

Yahoo said former CTO Aengus McClean, who held the post “since Yahoo’s spinout from Verizon in 2021,” would retire at the end of this year.