The Polish military announced Thursday, Sept. 5, that it is "highly probable" no drone violated Poland’s airspace last week, revising an earlier statement about a possible intrusion.

On August 26, Poland had reported that a flying object, likely an Iranian-made Shahed drone, entered its airspace following Russian attacks on Ukraine. General Maciej Klisz confirmed the incursion based on data from three radar stations.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

However, he has since updated his assessment, stating, "It is now highly probable that there was no violation of Polish airspace on August 26."

A search for the drone was conducted but concluded without any findings. Klisz also noted that the army would review its radar systems to improve accuracy and avoid future false alarms.

Advertisement

Poland has experienced at least two confirmed airspace violations by Russian drones or missiles during attacks on Ukraine, with the most recent incident occurring in December. In November 2022, a Ukrainian missile accidentally struck the Polish village of Przewodow, killing two people.

In a recent interview, Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Warsaw should have the right to shoot down Russian missiles heading toward Ukraine before they enter Polish airspace, citing the country’s constitutional duty to protect its territory.

"Membership in NATO does not trump each country's responsibility for the protection of its own airspace — it's our own constitutional duty," Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told FT in an interview.

Other Topics of Interest Eurotopics: No Arrest - Putin Visits Mongolia As a state that recognises the ICC's authority, the onus was on Mongolia to arrest the Russian autocrat. Europe's press evaluates the situation.

"I'm personally of the view that, when hostile missiles are on course of entering our airspace, it would be legitimate self-defence (to strike them) because once they do cross into our airspace, the risk of debris injuring someone is significant," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week urged European nations to help down drones and missiles over Ukraine.

In March, Poland reported a breach of its airspace by a Russian cruise missile, demanding an explanation from Moscow.

Advertisement

A similar incident occurred in December 2023, when a Russian missile penetrated Polish airspace for several minutes before returning to Ukraine.