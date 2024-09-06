The UK has announced plans to send 650 new missile systems to Ukraine to bolster its air defences, following criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the slow pace of arms deliveries.

The first batch of Marlet or the Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM), produced by French company Thales, will be delivered by the end of the year, according to the UK government.

The £162 million ($213 million) aid package will be officially announced by Defence Secretary John Healey at a meeting of Ukraine's Western allies in Germany.

"This commitment will strengthen Ukraine's air defences and shows our new government's dedication to supporting Ukraine," Healey said.

He also referenced recent deadly Russian strikes on Poltava and Lviv, emphasizing the importance of the new missiles in protecting Ukraine's people and infrastructure.

Healey, who became Defence Secretary in July, has pledged to increase support to Ukraine, recently discussing additional aid with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, in London.

He also confirmed that £300 million worth of artillery ammunition would soon be delivered to Ukraine.

The latest missile package is part of a broader push to enhance UK and European defence production, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Thales, which manufactures the LMM systems in Belfast, describes them as lightweight, precision-guided missiles designed for use on land, sea, and air.

The UK has already supplied hundreds of these missiles to Ukraine, where they have been successfully used to destroy Russian drones and other threats. As one of Kyiv's key allies, Britain has previously provided long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challenger 2 tanks.

Last month, Zelensky acknowledged the impact of British aid but expressed concerns over recent delays. The UK has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine in response.