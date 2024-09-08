US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to London next week to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine, the State Department announced Saturday, ahead of a US visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Blinken's visit to London on Monday and Tuesday will be the senior-most by a US official since Starmer's Labour Party won July elections, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Blinken will take part in a strategic dialogue "reaffirming our special relationship," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

He will discuss Asia as well as the Middle East and "our collective efforts to support Ukraine," Miller said in a statement.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Zelensky Pushes for Promised Weapons as Russia Advances War in Ukraine
Zelensky Pushes for Promised Weapons as Russia Advances
By AFP
1d ago
Zelensky at Military Aid Meet in Germany to Rally Ukraine's Allies Zelensky
Zelensky at Military Aid Meet in Germany to Rally Ukraine's Allies
By AFP
2d ago
UK to Send 650 Marlet Missiles to Ukraine to Strengthen Air Defences Zelensky
UK to Send 650 Marlet Missiles to Ukraine to Strengthen Air Defences
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Putin Backs Harris for US President, With Wry Smile US
Putin Backs Harris for US President, With Wry Smile
By AFP
Sep. 5
Sponsored content
« Previous HUR and Special Ops Eliminate Russian Self-Propelled Gun with Precision FPV Drone Strikes
Next » Zelensky Repeating Ukraine's Main Message