US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head to London next week to discuss the Middle East and Ukraine, the State Department announced Saturday, ahead of a US visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Blinken's visit to London on Monday and Tuesday will be the senior-most by a US official since Starmer's Labour Party won July elections, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

Blinken will take part in a strategic dialogue "reaffirming our special relationship," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

He will discuss Asia as well as the Middle East and "our collective efforts to support Ukraine," Miller said in a statement.