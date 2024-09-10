The Indian television channel NDTV reported on Sunday, citing government sources, that India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval would travel to Moscow this week for meetings with President Vladimir Putin aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine. The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Moscow and Kyiv earlier in the year.

Modi met with Putin in Moscow in July before meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Aug. 23, the first visit by an Indian leader to Ukraine since it gained independence in 1991. On his return to New Delhi Modi spoke on the phone with Putin on Aug. 27 with an update on his visit. During the conversation Modi stressed India’s commitment to finding a way to resolve the war in Ukraine and they agreed that Doval would come to Moscow to discuss peace talks.

A statement from Modi’s office said: “The PM shared insights from his recent visit to Ukraine. He underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Thursday, Putin said he was constantly in touch with India, China and Brazil. “We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding this conflict,” he said. adding: “If there is a desire of Ukraine to carry on with the negotiations, I can do that.”

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was less forthcoming, saying on Aug. 9 that Doval’s visit to Moscow was “all happening within the framework of the Russian Federation’s presidency of BRICS. And we do not rule out a meeting between the president and the participants of this event.”

Daniel Markey, senior adviser for South Asia at the United States Institute of Peace suggests that the likelihood of India brokering peace is unlikely “unless the terms and timing of the talks are favorable to both Putin or Zelensky,” according to the Moscow Times.

He says Modi’s attempt to do so “reflects his geopolitical ambition to position India as a leading global power with influence well beyond South Asia… to become not just the ‘voice of the Global South,’ but to gain a seat at the global table, including a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.”

Ajit Doval is a former director of India’s Intelligence Bureau and one of the Prime Minister’s most trusted aides. A highly decorated former policeman he has been the National Security Advisor since 2014. Some Indian commentators say that Doval and Prime Minister Modi speak with one voice on all issues related to regional and international security and Doval has led on many issues relating to border issues with Pakistan and China.