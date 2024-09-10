Ukraine launched a massive drone strike overnight, with up to 144 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting multiple regions across Russia, including the capital Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
According to the ministry’s statement, Russian air defenses intercepted 72 drones over the Bryansk region, 20 over Moscow, 14 over Kursk, 13 over Tula, and 25 more across 5 other regions.
The attack marks one of the largest drone assaults against Russia since the beginning of the war.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app that emergency crews were dispatched to several sites across the region, including near the Zhukovo airport and the Domodedovo district – home to one of Moscow’s largest airports.
Ukraine and Russia routinely carry out nighttime drone attacks on each other’s territory.
Drones have reportedly struck three high-story residential buildings in Ramenskoye, a city in the Moscow region. At least one person was killed in the strikes, Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed. A 46-year-old woman died, and three others were hospitalized.
“A 46-year-old woman was killed (earlier, it was reported about the death of a nine-year-old child; this information was not confirmed). Forty-three people are settled in temporary accommodation facilities,” Vorobyov reported.
Residents of Kolomna and Kashyra, cities in the Moscow region, have also reported explosions and shooting, with smoke rising over the city.
The moment the drone struck Kashira was captured on video.
“Last night, UAV debris fell on the territory of Gorky and Lugovaya streets in Kashira-1. Shrapnel damaged the glazing of the preschool department and an apartment building on the territory of the private sector,” said the head of the city district, Mikhail Shuvalov.
“There are no other injuries or casualties. Emergency services operators are working at the site,” he added.
Russia’s RIA agency reported that both the Domodedovo and Zhukovo airports were closed for air traffic following the suspension of more than 30 domestic and international flights there and at other airports that serve the Russian capital.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed a fire had broken out on the runway at Zhukovsky airfield, caused by falling debris from a downed drone. Videos circulating online capture multiple scenes of the blaze at the site.
The pro-Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that Ukraine used “Fierce” aircraft-type drones in the attacks, capable of carrying 50 kilograms of explosives over a distance of up to 1,000 kilometers. The drones targeted Russian military infrastructure and civilian areas alike.
While the Russian Defense Ministry has not officially commented on the scale of the attacks, Ukrainian military intelligence previously suggested their new drones are capable of reaching targets up to 1,800 kilometers away, potentially putting dozens of Russian air bases within range.
