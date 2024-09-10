Ukraine launched a massive drone strike overnight, with up to 144 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting multiple regions across Russia, including the capital Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

According to the ministry’s statement, Russian air defenses intercepted 72 drones over the Bryansk region, 20 over Moscow, 14 over Kursk, 13 over Tula, and 25 more across 5 other regions.

The attack marks one of the largest drone assaults against Russia since the beginning of the war.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app that emergency crews were dispatched to several sites across the region, including near the Zhukovo airport and the Domodedovo district – home to one of Moscow’s largest airports.

Ukraine and Russia routinely carry out nighttime drone attacks on each other’s territory.

Drones have reportedly struck three high-story residential buildings in Ramenskoye, a city in the Moscow region. At least one person was killed in the strikes, Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed. A 46-year-old woman died, and three others were hospitalized.