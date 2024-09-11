Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported a significant ramp-up in Ukraine's weapons production on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as the government focuses on innovation and closer ties with the European arms manufacturing market.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine's weapons production tripled last year and has doubled in the first eight months of 2024.

“In the first eight months of 2024, we have doubled our weapons production compared to 2023. We are making progress. Drone production continues to grow,” he said speaking in the Verkhovna Rada.

He also revealed that Ukraine plans to produce over a million drones by the end of the year.

While Kyiv heavily relies on military aid from allies, it has been working to strengthen its domestic arms industry to reduce dependence on external support.

As part of these efforts, Ukraine successfully tested a domestically produced ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced last month.

On Aug. 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had carried out successful tests of a new drone missile called the “Palyanytsya.”

Despite increasing local production, Ukraine is still pushing for continued aid from international partners. Zelensky particularly emphasized the importance of timely deliveries of promised aid, during last week's Ramstein meeting with key allies in Germany.

“The course of the war directly depends on the quality of logistics and the fulfillment of all promises by our partners,” Zelensky said in his Monday address.

Ukrainian military intelligence previously suggested their new drones are capable of reaching targets up to 1,800 kilometers away, potentially putting dozens of Russian military air bases, storage areas and headquarters within range.