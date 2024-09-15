Russia launched a coordinated overnight attack on Ukraine, hitting the outskirts of Odesa with missiles carrying cluster warheads, resulting in casualties, Odesa officials reported.

Ukraine’s Air Force announced on Telegram that air defense forces intercepted a Kh-59 missile and 10 Shahed drones. Russian forces had fired the Kh-59 guided air missile from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, along with 14 kamikaze drones from Russian Kursk and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Additionally, Odesa was struck by two Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from occupied Crimea.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces, including anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare teams, managed to shoot down one Kh-59 missile and 10 attack drones. Anti-aircraft defenses were also active in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, and Mykolaiv regions.

Advertisement

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA), reported that on the evening of September 14, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa's outskirts, with preliminary data suggesting the use of cluster warheads.

“As a result of the Russian missile attack, likely involving prohibited cluster warheads, residential and commercial buildings in the Odesa suburbs were damaged,” Kiper wrote on Telegram.

A married couple, born in 1958 and 1962, died in the attack. Their bodies were discovered during a site inspection.

Russian Faith in Country ‘Broken’ by Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes Says Intelligence Chief
Other Topics of Interest

Russian Faith in Country ‘Broken’ by Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes Says Intelligence Chief

Ukraine is using its limited long-range drones to strike Russian industrial and military targets. Budanov said that beyond physical damage, these strikes have a significant psychological impact.

“A 65-year-old woman was also injured, suffering shrapnel wounds to the head and hip. She was hospitalized in moderate condition,” Kiper added.

In Kharkiv, explosions were heard late in the evening of September 14 during an air raid. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the blasts occurred in the city’s Kyiv district.

Later, Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, revealed that Russian forces had struck with at least two guided aerial bombs.

“Emergency services are assessing possible strike locations in the Kyiv district. Currently, no casualties have been reported. A fire broke out in non-residential premises,” Synehubov stated.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, Synehubov shared more details, writing: “Around 00:13 on September 15, the enemy struck the grounds of a hospital in the Kyiv district. The polyclinic building’s windows were damaged."

About an hour earlier, on September 14 at 11:20 p.m., Russian forces launched two guided aerial bombs. A fire broke out in an educational institution and nearby grass burned in the Kyiv district, though no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, in the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, head of the Mykolaiv OVA, reported that air defenses had destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs in the region during the night of September 15.

Debris from the downed drones damaged a food processing facility and caused a fire in nearby warehouses.

Kim also added that early on the morning of September 15, at 02:28 a.m., Russian forces attacked the Kutsurub community and its water area with FPV drones, causing additional damage.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Consequences for Mongolia? Exclusive Interview With ICC Advisor Putin
Consequences for Mongolia? Exclusive Interview With ICC Advisor
By Leo Chiu
34m ago
Ukraine Can Produce More Weapons but Needs Funding: Officials War in Ukraine
Ukraine Can Produce More Weapons but Needs Funding: Officials
By AFP
5h ago
Russian Faith in Country ‘Broken’ by Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes Says Intelligence Chief War in Ukraine
Russian Faith in Country ‘Broken’ by Ukrainian Long-Range Strikes Says Intelligence Chief
By TVP World
5h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 14, 2024 ISW
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 14, 2024
By ISW
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous US Officials Question if Easing Ukraine Weapons Restrictions Would Pay off
Next » Poland Proposes Ending EU Welfare for Ukrainian Men to Boost Military Return