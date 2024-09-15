Russia launched a coordinated overnight attack on Ukraine, hitting the outskirts of Odesa with missiles carrying cluster warheads, resulting in casualties, Odesa officials reported.

Ukraine’s Air Force announced on Telegram that air defense forces intercepted a Kh-59 missile and 10 Shahed drones. Russian forces had fired the Kh-59 guided air missile from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, along with 14 kamikaze drones from Russian Kursk and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Additionally, Odesa was struck by two Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from occupied Crimea.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces, including anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare teams, managed to shoot down one Kh-59 missile and 10 attack drones. Anti-aircraft defenses were also active in the Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava, and Mykolaiv regions.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA), reported that on the evening of September 14, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa's outskirts, with preliminary data suggesting the use of cluster warheads.

“As a result of the Russian missile attack, likely involving prohibited cluster warheads, residential and commercial buildings in the Odesa suburbs were damaged,” Kiper wrote on Telegram.

A married couple, born in 1958 and 1962, died in the attack. Their bodies were discovered during a site inspection.

“A 65-year-old woman was also injured, suffering shrapnel wounds to the head and hip. She was hospitalized in moderate condition,” Kiper added.

In Kharkiv, explosions were heard late in the evening of September 14 during an air raid. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the blasts occurred in the city’s Kyiv district.

Later, Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, revealed that Russian forces had struck with at least two guided aerial bombs.

“Emergency services are assessing possible strike locations in the Kyiv district. Currently, no casualties have been reported. A fire broke out in non-residential premises,” Synehubov stated.

On Sunday morning, Synehubov shared more details, writing: “Around 00:13 on September 15, the enemy struck the grounds of a hospital in the Kyiv district. The polyclinic building’s windows were damaged."

About an hour earlier, on September 14 at 11:20 p.m., Russian forces launched two guided aerial bombs. A fire broke out in an educational institution and nearby grass burned in the Kyiv district, though no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, in the Mykolaiv region, Vitaly Kim, head of the Mykolaiv OVA, reported that air defenses had destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAVs in the region during the night of September 15.

Debris from the downed drones damaged a food processing facility and caused a fire in nearby warehouses.

Kim also added that early on the morning of September 15, at 02:28 a.m., Russian forces attacked the Kutsurub community and its water area with FPV drones, causing additional damage.