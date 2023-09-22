Latest

US Ups 155mm Artillery Output to Be ‘Arsenal of Democracy’
US
Sep. 22, 2023
Artillery ammunition consumed in Ukraine’s artillery war has prompted the US to accelerate 155mm production and it’s about to reach a milestone – double its prewar rates.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for July 21: ‘Cluster Bombing Commences’
War in Ukraine
Jul. 21, 2023
Ukraine deploys cluster bombs. Moscow continues to pound Ukraine ports. Ukraine and Russia trade small gains: for Ukraine in Bakhmut and the south, and for Russia in the north.
By Pete Shmigel
Daily Briefing From Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Jul. 21, 2023
Your news for the morning of Friday, July 21 – Day 513 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: How Ukraine’s New DPICM Cluster Munitions Actually Work
Cluster Munitions
Jul. 19, 2023
After months of debate and speculation the US has confirmed it will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine – the 155 mm artillery-delivered dual-purpose improved conventional munition (DPICM).
By Steve Brown
EXPLAINED: Why the Controversial Cluster Munitions Are So Significant for Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
The US announced it would provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, a highly significant and somewhat controversial decision aimed at boosting Ukraine's summer offensive against invading Russian troops.
By Kyiv Post
Donald Trump’s Latest Rant About Ukraine Makes Multiple Dubious Claims
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
While Trump doesn’t have a single negative word for President Putin, he has plenty for “weak and disrespected” President Biden and Ukraine’s European allies.
By Kyiv Post
How Ukraine Could Overcome Its Landmine Problem
Cluster Munitions
Jul. 18, 2023
Russia’s massive minefields are severely hampering Ukraine’s summer offensive. Kyiv has a few options including the unorthodox use of newly-supplied cluster munitions.
By Steve Brown
Putin Says Russia Has 'Sufficient' Cluster Munitions For Tit-for-Tat
Biden
Jul. 16, 2023
Ukraine started receiving cluster weapons from the United States, a move that sparked concerns due to the long-term risk posed to civilians by bomblets that fail to explode.
By AFP
Cluster Munitions Are No More Inhumane Than Any Other Battlefield Weapon
War in Ukraine
Jul. 15, 2023
The National Rifle Association of America (NRA) uses the slogan: “guns don't kill people, people kill people.” Using that argument, what’s the problem with cluster munitions?
By Steve Brown
Cluster Munitions Are Already in Ukraine and Can ‘Radically Change’ the Battlefield
War in Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
On Ukraine’s eastern front, soldiers have welcomed last week’s decision to send controversial cluster munitions to Kyiv, pointing out that Russia itself already uses the weapons.
By Kyiv Post
Putin Has ‘Already Lost’ Ukraine War, Says Biden
War in Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
Biden played down the latest bout of nuclear rhetoric from Russia, saying: “I don’t think there’s any real prospect... of Putin using nuclear weapons.
By AFP
Daily Briefing From Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jul. 14, 2023
Your news for the morning of Friday, July 14 – Day 506 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Watch Russian Reservists Unbox Antique ‘Tommy Guns’
War in Ukraine
Jul. 13, 2023
Also known as the “Chicago typewriter” and “trench broom,” the WWII-era Thompson submachine gun, made famous by Chicago gangsters, will now be part of the Russians’ increasingly vintage arsenal.
By Kyiv Post
‘Today We Meet as Equals - I Look Forward to the Day We Meet as Allies’ – Stoltenberg
Ukraine
Jul. 12, 2023
A change in tone from earlier statements was evident in a joint press conference between the NATO Secretary General and the President of Ukraine at the NATO Summit.
By Kyiv Post
‘We Wrestled with the Moral Issues’: US Official Explains Cluster Munitions Decision
US
Jul. 10, 2023
Colin Kahl, US undersecretary of defense addressed members of the UK’s Chatham House think tank on US defense strategy which included his thoughts on US support to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Biden Visits Britain Ahead of NATO Summit
US
Jul. 10, 2023
The two countries are key allies of Ukraine and Russia’s full-scale invasion is likely to top the agenda on Monday, after Biden pledged to supply Kyiv with controversial cluster munitions.
By AFP