The Russian military violently executed a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword. This incident came to light through social media, where a photo of the executed POW was circulated on Telegram.

The image shows the prisoner lying on his back with his hands tied and a sword inscribed with “For Kursk” thrust into his chest. Preliminary analysis suggests the execution took place in Novohradivka, near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office announced the launch of an investigation into the execution on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Investigators are working to uncover the details and identify those responsible. As part of the investigation, inquiries have been sent to relevant services and institutions.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called it another gross violation of the Geneva Convention.

“The level of barbarism and bloodlust is impossible to comprehend. Such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War! How much longer will the world watch as Russia openly demonstrates disregard for any norms and laws?" he wrote.

Lubinets has also contacted international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN , urging them to document yet another human rights violation by Russia. He believes these executions are intended to demoralize Ukrainian society.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin reported to CNN on Sept. 6 that his office is investigating 28 instances of Ukrainian POWs being killed by Russian troops after surrendering since the start of the war, resulting in 62 deaths.

Kostin later indicated that the number of executed prisoners could even be as high as 73.

In early September, another incident occurred in the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk, where Russian forces executed Ukrainian prisoners after attacking their position with drones.

Another video went viral on social media in June, showing Russian servicemen allegedly documenting their abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in violation of international laws of conflict in the third year of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In the footage, Russian soldiers lead four blindfolded POWs in clothing consistent with Ukrainian military uniforms.

The Russians demanded the captives sing the Soviet Union anthem and "The Sacred War." When the prisoners complied, one Russian soldier berated a captive for not singing.

After a verse, the Russian soldiers beat two Ukrainian POWs, knocking them to the ground and threatening to kill one.