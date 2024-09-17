The next few months will be pivotal. The UK has the power to influence key decisions. We cannot squander this moment.

This past weekend, at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) Conference in Kyiv, the message from Ukrainian leaders and Western strategists was clear: the West must finally summon the courage to stand firm against tyranny. For too long, Ukraine has been forced to fight for its survival with one hand tied behind its back – held back, tragically, by the very partners that profess support for its cause.

The most glaring example of this restraint comes from the United States, a country that calls itself “the home of the brave.” Yet Washington has continually hesitated when it comes to allowing Ukraine to strike targets deep within Russia. American policymakers are so consumed by the fear of escalating the conflict that they have, effectively, limited Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. Putin’s regime can launch missiles, bomb cities, and terrorize Ukrainian civilians, but when Ukraine seeks to retaliate against those responsible, it is told to refrain. This is not how wars are won, and frankly, it is shameful.

While Ukraine continues to fight bravely, it is not fighting on equal terms. It has the will, the soldiers, and the strategic ingenuity – what it lacks is the backing to fully unleash that potential. As a nation at war, Ukraine should have the right to strike back at its aggressor. Instead, it is being held back by the American administration.

The message from Ukraine could not have been clearer: give them the tools to strike back.

Unfortunately, our own leadership has not fared much better. The decision to allow Ukraine to use Franco-British Storm Shadows to strike deep into Russian territory needs to be made immediately. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, though a sincere supporter of Ukraine, has also not been as effective in pressuring Americans as previous Conservative governments. It was the Tories who succeeded in moving the dial when it came to supplying tanks and jets to Ukraine – vital equipment that allowed Ukraine to repel Russian advances and reclaim territory. But where is that same momentum now? Where is the determined push for ATACMS, the long-range missile systems that could help Ukraine turn the tide?

Britain, as Ukraine’s strongest ally, cannot afford to be complacent. We have always prided ourselves on leading in the defense of freedom. If we are serious about that legacy, the next critical step must be securing the delivery of ATACMS to Kyiv. Time is of the essence and every moment wasted is a life lost.

Yet, even the Conservatives have failed to live up to the challenge. I was disheartened to learn that of the eight British members of parliament who attended the YES conference in Kyiv, not a single one was a Tory. To believe that being in opposition absolves you of responsibility is a fundamental misunderstanding of the stakes. This is not about party politics. This is about Britain’s role in defending freedom and democracy. The Conservative party must rediscover its sense of duty and its leadership role in foreign policy. I sincerely hope that with a new leader at the helm, the Tories will recommit themselves to this cause.

The message from Ukraine could not have been clearer: give them the tools to strike back. They need long-range capabilities, air defense, ammunition, and advanced electronic warfare (EW) technology to maintain their advantage over Russia’s rapidly evolving military. While Ukraine has become a leader in drone warfare and modern combat technologies, it is still dependent on Western support to sustain its edge. The West must continue to provide these critical resources.

Britain’s role in advocating for Ukraine on the world stage remains instrumental. For the new Labour government, there can be no missteps in this regard. Prime Minister Starmer has yet to visit Kyiv since assuming office almost three months ago – a fact that is increasingly difficult to overlook. An official visit should be a top priority, not only as a sign of solidarity but as a statement of Britain’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s future.

And what of the UK-Ukraine 100-Year Partnership Agreement that the previous Conservative government had been preparing? This agreement could solidify a long-term partnership between the two nations and secure the future of Ukraine within the Western alliance. Signing this agreement would be a landmark achievement for Starmer – a legacy that would be remembered for generations.

The next several months will be pivotal for Ukraine. The upcoming US elections may well determine whether Ukraine is allowed to fight and win or is left to face a far darker reality. The UK has the power to influence these decisions – not just for Ukraine’s sake but for the future security of Europe itself. Let us ensure we do not squander this moment.

If Britain is to stand to its values, then we must summon the courage to lead, to advocate, and to act. The price of inaction is too high, and Ukraine cannot afford to wait.

Lord Ashcroft KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. For more information on his work, visit lordashcroft.com. Follow him on X/Facebook @LordAshcroft.

This article originally appeared on Telegraph.co.uk

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.