After his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the two spoke about the president’s “Peace Formula,” but made no mention of the German leader’s opposition to the use of its long-range weapons.

“I met with Olaf Scholz. We discuss how to bring a just peace closer,” Zelensky wrote on social media. “The key to achieving this is to stay united. That is exactly what our Peace Formula was created for, and we have already held a successful first Peace Summit. Now we are preparing for the second one,” Zelensky wrote.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Before the meeting, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Scholz reiterated that he still does not support the lifting of restrictions on Kyiv’s use of German-donated weapons within Russian territory.

Advertisement

The idea of allowing long-range strikes against Russia “is not in line with my personal position,” he said, emphasizing that these were decisions made by the German government as a whole.

“We will not do this. And we have good reasons for that,” he said.

Ukrainska Pravda noted that the longest-range weapon supplied by Berlin is the Mars II missile system, which can hit targets at a distance of about 50 miles and which Germany allows to be used on Russian targets near the border, as well as the Panzerhaubitze 2000, which has a range of about 35 miles.

Other Topics of Interest Thousands of Polish Companies Apply to Take Part in Ukraine’s Post-War Reconstruction Poland is expected to become an important player in Ukraine’s reconstruction after the UN announced the establishment of a UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Warsaw.

Zelensky was at UN Headquarters on Monday to deliver a speech during the “Summit for The Future,” where he underscored Moscow’s disdain for the international body’s charter and its institutions.

“The same small group of seven accomplices led by Russia has once again acted destructively, always opposing any global initiatives that strengthen the effectiveness of the UN Charter,” Zelensky told he gathering.

“Ukraine supports efforts to keep all nations united, safe and strictly adhere to the UN Charter. And you all can see who always not only stands against it but also actively works to undermine global unity,” Zelensky said. (He was referring specifically to the six members who joined Russia in voting against the proposed “Pact for the Future”: Belarus, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Sudan, and Syria.)

Advertisement

Zelensky will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday.