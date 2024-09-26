Russian reconnaissance drone operators have reportedly begun installing rear-view cameras on their UAVs to counter Ukrainian anti-aircraft FPV drones, as reported by Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, a Ukrainian military consultant specializing in electronic warfare.

The modification was discovered when Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone, likely a ZALA 42 model, equipped with a miniature rear-view camera attached to a custom device from a Russian manufacturer.

According to a report by Defense Express, this rear-facing camera allows the drone to monitor its rear hemisphere, potentially spotting incoming threats such as Ukrainian FPV drones.

However, Defense Express doubt on the effectiveness of the tactic, pointing out that reconnaissance drones are not built for aerial agility. Recon drones can’t perform aerobatics like fighter jets, making this solution questionable at best, the report read.

While the usefulness of this adaptation remains uncertain, Defense Express acknowledged the speed with which Russian forces have implemented countermeasures against Ukrainian drone attacks.

The outlet speculated that the list of countermeasures could grow, with Russian forces potentially integrating small electronic warfare devices onto reconnaissance UAVs to disrupt commonly used drone frequencies.

Several videos reviewed by Kyiv Post show other ways Russian forces are attempting to protect their drones from Ukrainian attacks. In one footage, a Russian ZALA drone is camouflaged with black paint and adorned with markings resembling the Ukrainian flag and cross.