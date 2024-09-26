Russian reconnaissance drone operators have reportedly begun installing rear-view cameras on their UAVs to counter Ukrainian anti-aircraft FPV drones, as reported by Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, a Ukrainian military consultant specializing in electronic warfare.
The modification was discovered when Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone, likely a ZALA 42 model, equipped with a miniature rear-view camera attached to a custom device from a Russian manufacturer.
According to a report by Defense Express, this rear-facing camera allows the drone to monitor its rear hemisphere, potentially spotting incoming threats such as Ukrainian FPV drones.
However, Defense Express doubt on the effectiveness of the tactic, pointing out that reconnaissance drones are not built for aerial agility. Recon drones can’t perform aerobatics like fighter jets, making this solution questionable at best, the report read.
While the usefulness of this adaptation remains uncertain, Defense Express acknowledged the speed with which Russian forces have implemented countermeasures against Ukrainian drone attacks.
The outlet speculated that the list of countermeasures could grow, with Russian forces potentially integrating small electronic warfare devices onto reconnaissance UAVs to disrupt commonly used drone frequencies.
Several videos reviewed by Kyiv Post show other ways Russian forces are attempting to protect their drones from Ukrainian attacks. In one footage, a Russian ZALA drone is camouflaged with black paint and adorned with markings resembling the Ukrainian flag and cross.
Russians Try to Protect Drones from Ukrainian Drone Interceptors at Any Cost, in this time they painted a Zala drone in black and added the Ukrainian cross and flag colors. pic.twitter.com/EOJwj9u5dJ— 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝕯𝔢𝔞𝔡 𝕯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔦𝔠𝔱△ 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇺🇲🇬🇷 (@TheDeadDistrict) September 25, 2024
Another video documents the interception of five Russian drones by FPV operators from Ukraine's 56th Brigade. On one downed Orlan drone, the Russians had written: “Whoever shoots it down is a aggot.”
Interception of 5 Russian reconnaissance drones by FPV drone operators of the 56th Brigade of Ukraine. On the first ‘Orlan’ Russians wrote: “Whoever shoots it down is a faggot” - 0:12https://t.co/AN5Hot477k pic.twitter.com/N7mgmrSQbw— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 22, 2024
In a related report, Defense Express detailed how Ukrainian forces are actively using anti-aircraft FPV drones to target Russian reconnaissance UAVs. In response, Russian forces have allegedly adopted a new tactic—attaching nails to their drones during “air battles.”
According to Russian media, an instructor from a front-line reconnaissance UAV and FPV drone school explained that they attach nails to their drones and then land them on enemy UAVs. The nails damage the enemy drone's rotors, causing it to crash. The goal is for the “nail drone” to return undamaged, unlike previous tactics that involved midair collisions.
Despite these claims, Defense Express expressed skepticism, suggesting that this “nail drone” tactic is likely an improvised strategy used by individual units.
Kyiv Post spoke to a Ukrainian FPV drone operator who dismissed the tactic, saying that adding nails would increase the drone’s weight unnecessarily, providing little practical advantage in combat.
