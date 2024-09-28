Two Russian strikes on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy killed at least nine people on Saturday.

According to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office preliminary assessment, the first strike was a Shahed UAV which hit around 7:35 a.m.

At the time of the explosion, there were 86 patients in the hospital, 15 of them with reduced mobility, and 38 employees of the institution.

As a result of the first strike, 1 person was killed and 10 were injured.

Around 8:25 a.m., 50 minutes later, when rescuers and police officers were providing aid and evacuating the sick at the scene, the second attack killed 5 people, including a police officer, with one other policeman injured. Others died in hospital.

In the video filmed early this morning a rescue worker has to scramble when the second drones hits.

The double-tap strike is technique intended to maximize civilian casualties and thereby terrorize the population.