Early morning on Monday, Sept. 30, Russian forces launched another wave of drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, with the primary target being the capital.
In Kyiv, an air raid alarm kicked off around 1 a.m. and lasted more than 5 hours. The local officials, including the head of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, urged citizens to seek shelter.
The Ukrainian Air Force tracked a total of 76 aerial objects, which included one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, one guided aircraft missile X-59/69 over the Zaporizhzhia region, one X-31P anti-radar missile over the Black Sea and 73 Shahed attack UAVs launched from the Kursk, Yeisk, and Oryol regions of Russia.
Overall, Ukraine's air defence units managed to shoot down one X-59/69 missile and 67 Shahed drones in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.
In addition, one drone flew in the direction of Belarus, and three others were lost over northern Ukraine as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures.
At around 5 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported ongoing defence work in the capital, particularly in the Obolon district. Several hours later, he reported drone debris had fallen near the residential house in the Obolon district with all the emergency services responding to the incident.
