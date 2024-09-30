Early morning on Monday, Sept. 30, Russian forces launched another wave of drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, with the primary target being the capital.

In Kyiv, an air raid alarm kicked off around 1 a.m. and lasted more than 5 hours. The local officials, including the head of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, urged citizens to seek shelter.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Ukrainian Air Force tracked a total of 76 aerial objects, which included one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, one guided aircraft missile X-59/69 over the Zaporizhzhia region, one X-31P anti-radar missile over the Black Sea and 73 Shahed attack UAVs launched from the Kursk, Yeisk, and Oryol regions of Russia.

Overall, Ukraine's air defence units managed to shoot down one X-59/69 missile and 67 Shahed drones in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Advertisement

In addition, one drone flew in the direction of Belarus, and three others were lost over northern Ukraine as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures.

At around 5 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported ongoing defence work in the capital, particularly in the Obolon district. Several hours later, he reported drone debris had fallen near the residential house in the Obolon district with all the emergency services responding to the incident.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
‘Victory’ Plan to be Revealed to Ukrainians Soon With Classified Provisions Redacted, Says Yermak War in Ukraine
‘Victory’ Plan to be Revealed to Ukrainians Soon With Classified Provisions Redacted, Says Yermak
By Kyiv Post
21m ago
Kamala Harris's Churchillian Speech Zelensky
Kamala Harris's Churchillian Speech
By Andrei Piontkovsky
35m ago
Public Desertion and Going Home to Die Verkhovna Rada
OPINION: Public Desertion and Going Home to Die
By Andriy Kurkov
1h ago
Putin Says Russia Will Accomplish 'All Goals Set' in Ukraine War in Ukraine
Putin Says Russia Will Accomplish 'All Goals Set' in Ukraine
By AFP
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russian PM to Meet Iranian President in Tehran
Next » Putin Says Russia Will Accomplish 'All Goals Set' in Ukraine