Early morning on Monday, Sept. 30, Russian forces launched another wave of drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, with the primary target being the capital.

In Kyiv, an air raid alarm kicked off around 1 a.m. and lasted more than 5 hours. The local officials, including the head of Kyiv’s military administration, Serhiy Popko, urged citizens to seek shelter.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Ukrainian Air Force tracked a total of 76 aerial objects, which included one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea, one guided aircraft missile X-59/69 over the Zaporizhzhia region, one X-31P anti-radar missile over the Black Sea and 73 Shahed attack UAVs launched from the Kursk, Yeisk, and Oryol regions of Russia.