Ukrainians will soon be introduced to the “victory plan” prepared by President Volodymyr Zelensky, though certain parts of the plan will remain classified, according to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

“Everything that becomes public is heard not only by our people but also by the enemy. So, naturally, some details of this plan will be kept confidential. What’s important is to see this plan succeed on enemy territory and witness our military’s victories,” Yermak said.

Yermak also commented on Zelensky’s recent visit to the United States, where he met with President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

“We returned to Ukraine with the feeling that our country’s support from our partners is at a very high level,” he added.

Previously, Ukrainian authorities had promised to unveil the “victory plan” after consulting with Western allies.

According to The Times, the plan includes requests for security guarantees similar to NATO’s mutual defense pact, modern weapons, and financial aid to rebuild Ukraine’s economy. It also outlines the continuation of military operations in Russia’s Kursk region.

However, shortly after the publication appeared, the source from the President’s office told Ukraine’s Suspilne that journalists at The Times were not given access to President Zelensky’s detailed “victory plan.”

The source clarified that the publication’s coverage of the plan, published on Sept. 22, is “based on assumptions,” as the journalists had neither seen the actual document nor received an explanation of the logic behind the strategy.

The Wall Street Jornal reported that the White House “was not impressed” with Zelensky’s victory plan, citing that it lacks a comprehensive strategy and essentially amounts to a repeated request for additional weapons and the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range missiles

Zelensky told NBC News that the plan consists of five points, though he did not provide specific details.