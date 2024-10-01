In 43 of 50 US states, federal elections have already begun or will begin this month, either by mail-in voting or in-person ballots. Some states are already amid early voting this week.

Also this week, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump seems to be building the case that he is friends with President Volodymyr Zelensky, as polls increasingly show American support for financially backing Ukraine.

On Monday, Trump tried to leverage an allegedly warmed relationship with Ukraine’s president by trying to convince US voters that Zelensky thought Congress should not have impeached Trump the first time during his presidency.

(The second time, Trump was on trial in the House of Representatives for trying to incite a riot to overturn the 2020 election results in America. He was impeached both times.)

“I had a good relationship with Zelensky,” Trump said in an interview published Monday in the Washington Post. “I like him.”

“Because,” he continued, “during the [first] impeachment … [Zelensky] could have said he didn’t know the [conversation] was taped. … But instead of grandstanding and saying, ‘Yes, I felt threatened,’ he said, ‘[Trump] did absolutely nothing wrong’.”

Trump was quoting a conversation that never occurred.

In 2019, Trump was impeached for trying to strong-arm Kyiv into releasing compromising information on his political opponent Joe Biden, via Trump’s traveling attorney, disgraced former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

As Trump made such comments in a joint press conference with Zelensky on Friday, singlehandedly trying to exonerate himself, Zelensky stayed silent, knowing that the former president next to whom he stood could be the next one in Washington signing the aid bills for Kyiv if Trump is elected in November.

Indeed, at Friday’s press conference, Trump was full of praise for Zelensky, saying that the Ukrainian president was like “a piece of steel” during Trump’s first impeachment.

The US Constitution provides for the impeachment of a president by a simple majority of the House of Representatives. It is then up to the Senate to vote to acquit or convict, and therefore remove from office, the President, which requires a two-thirds majority of that upper chamber.

Both times that the House impeached Trump, the evenly split Senate acquitted him.

According to the results of a University of Maryland poll released in September, roughly half agreed that “the United States should support Ukraine’s defense from the Russian incursion ‘as long as it takes,’ including 37 percent of Republicans and 63 percent of Democrats, up 12 percentage points for both parties since an April poll.