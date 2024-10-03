Key Takeaways from ISW:

  • Ukraine continues efforts to expand domestic production of significant military equipment and maintain its drone advantage over Russia.
  • Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov condemned the Israel Defense Force's (IDF) ground operation in southern Lebanon during a meeting with the Lebanese ambassador to Russia on October 1.
  • Latvian forces enhanced air defense near the Russian border following a recent Russian drone crash in the country.
  • Russian and Ukrainian forces continued assaults in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces recently marginally advanced near Svatove, Siversk, and Vuhledar and east and southeast of Pokrovsk.
  • Russian defense enterprises are recruiting tens of thousands of new workers due to acute personnel shortages amid increased production of weapons due to the war in Ukraine.

Authors: Riley Bailey, Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Grace Mappes, Nate Trotter, and George Barros.

