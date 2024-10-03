Sources from Ukraine's Special Services have confirmed to Kyiv Post that Ukrainian defense forces, including members of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SSO), targeted the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh region in the early hours on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The attack, which involved kamikaze drones, reportedly hit warehouses holding aerial glide bombs, aircraft parking areas for Su-35 fighter jets and Su-34 fighter bombers, along with storage facilities for aviation fuel. This airfield has been the launch point for many Russian bombing raids on Ukrainian territory using guided bombs.

Overnight, Russian social media users reported the sounds of air defense activity, seeing numerous drones in flight, and witnessing powerful explosions followed by a fire near the airfield. Satellite imagery confirmed four separate fires within the airfield’s boundary.

“We are actively working to diminish the enemy's capability to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities with aerial delivered glide bombs. The demilitarization of Russian military airfields will continue, as the enemy must not feel safe even on their own soil,” the source said.

The Borisoglebsk airbase was previously targeted as part of the largest coordinated assault on Russian military airfields on Aug. 14. The SBU and Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted four Russian airbases in what was the most significant assault on Russian military airfields in the entire war.