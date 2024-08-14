Kyiv Post sources from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have confirmed the largest attack on Russian airfields. The SBU and Defense Forces targeted four Russian airbases in what is the most significant assault on Russian military airfields in the entire war.

Sources confirm that this was a meticulously planned operation to prevent the enemy from using these airfields to launch guided aerial bombs along the front line and on Ukrainian cities.

“The SBU continues to weaken the aviation component of the Russian war machine methodically. Aircraft currently give the enemy an advantage in the air, but we will keep clipping the wings of these ‘birds,’” said a source informed by the Kyiv Post within the SBU.

Earlier, Kyiv Post reported that Wednesday morning, Ukrainian drones attacked the Savasleika airbase, home to Russia’s MiG-31K and its hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, according to local reports.

Eyewitnesses reported approximately ten explosions near the airfield in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Images and videos of drones in the area were shared on social media. Residents mentioned that access to nearby villages and towns, like Savasleika and Kulebaki, was restricted.”