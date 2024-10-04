The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has firmly denied accusations from Russian media that Ukrainian forces targeted the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) using drones and missiles.
MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi dismissed the reports, stating, “We categorically deny the allegations of Ukrainian strikes on or near the Kursk nuclear power plant.”
On Thursday, Oct. 3, the governor of Russia's Kursk region reported explosions in an agricultural building near the city of Kurchatov, allegedly caused by a Ukrainian drone neutralised by Russian electronic warfare. The building was described as “unrelated to the nuclear plant.”
Russian Telegram channels Mash and Shot claimed that Ukrainian drones had attempted to strike the Kursk nuclear plant, with Mash suggesting that four missiles were also involved but were intercepted.
The Baza Telegram channel reported that drones targeted a warehouse near Kurchatov, falling about six kilometers (3.75 miles) from the plant.
Tykhyi added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine adhere strictly to international humanitarian law, refraining from attacks on civilian infrastructure or populations, unlike Russian forces.
Ukrainian sources, including officials from the country's special services and the Center for Countering Disinformation, dismissed Russian allegations.
Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center, said, “There is no rationale for attacking the nuclear plant. The explosions occurred far from the station.”
Russia's Federal Medical and Biological Agency confirmed that radiation levels in the area remain normal, while Rosenergoatom, which oversees the plant, stated that operations continue without disruption.
