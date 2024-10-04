The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has firmly denied accusations from Russian media that Ukrainian forces targeted the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) using drones and missiles.

MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi dismissed the reports, stating, “We categorically deny the allegations of Ukrainian strikes on or near the Kursk nuclear power plant.”

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the governor of Russia's Kursk region reported explosions in an agricultural building near the city of Kurchatov, allegedly caused by a Ukrainian drone neutralised by Russian electronic warfare. The building was described as “unrelated to the nuclear plant.”

Russian Telegram channels Mash and Shot claimed that Ukrainian drones had attempted to strike the Kursk nuclear plant, with Mash suggesting that four missiles were also involved but were intercepted.