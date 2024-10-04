The Atesh guerrilla movement has uncovered a route used to transport missiles to the Russian S-300 air defense system near the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea and have also reported increased missile transportation to various air defense complexes across the peninsula.

“This indicates that the Russian Armed Forces are preparing to counter a large-scale attack on their military facilities and are reinforcing their defenses,” the Atesh report said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Specifically, the guerrillas tracked the delivery route of missiles to the S-300 air defense complex near the Kerch Bridge, which they say Russia is “trying to preserve by all means.”

Atesh partisans released photos of the missiles being transported and warned that they would continue to monitor these supply routes to identify air defense systems and weaken Russia’s defense capabilities, “aiding the success of Ukrainian forces.”

Advertisement

The S-300 is a Soviet-era medium-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to counter threats such as tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

It can operate at altitudes between 25 meters (80 feet) and 27 kilometers (90,000 feet) with a range of up to 100 kilometers (62 miles). Known for its resistance to electronic countermeasures, the S-300 remains one of Russia’s most formidable air defense systems.

Deployed in groups, the S-300 can effectively defend large areas from aerial threats. However, Russian forces have often repurposed the system for offensive strikes on Ukrainian cities, leading to the destruction of residential buildings and civilian casualties.

Missile Strike Near Donetsk Eliminates 6 North Korean Officers – Intel
Other Topics of Interest

Missile Strike Near Donetsk Eliminates 6 North Korean Officers – Intel

Six officers from North Korea were among the 20 soldiers killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on Russian-occupied territory near Donetsk, intelligence sources say.

Despite its strengths, the S-300 is vulnerable to modern high-precision missiles, drones, and other advanced weaponry. Its range, though significant, may still fall short of intercepting missiles launched from long distances.

The Atesh guerrillas also announced that they are continuing to monitor Russian critical supply points. Recently, the movement’s agents identified a logistics hub used by Russian forces in Crimea, where they recorded fuel transfers from railway cars to tankers.

Advertisement

“Six [train cars] arrive, followed by green fuel tankers, which refuel directly from the rail cars, as there is no terminal on site,” the report read.

The partisans said this fuel is transported to mobile stations throughout Crimea, with the largest shipments heading toward Krasnoperekopsk for further delivery to the front lines. All supply routes from the unloading point pass through Tymashivka, where a new road is being constructed.

In late August, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian S-300 missile complex near Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov region. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the attack was carried out by units of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in coordination with other Defense Forces components.

In mid-July, AFU Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced a successful strike on a Russian S-300 missile system near Mariupol in the occupied Donetsk region. According to the military news outlet Militarnyi, Ukrainian forces fired at least four M39 cluster munition-filled ATACMS missiles at Russian anti-aircraft positions near Mariupol.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
Jake Broe &amp; Anna From Ukraine: Beating Russia Top News
Jake Broe & Anna From Ukraine: Beating Russia
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
Ukraine is Winning the Battle for Crimea – And More Good News Is Expected Soon War in Ukraine
Ukraine is Winning the Battle for Crimea – And More Good News Is Expected Soon
By Katie Livingstone
13h ago
Missile Strike Near Donetsk Eliminates 6 North Korean Officers – Intel EXCLUSIVE HUR
Missile Strike Near Donetsk Eliminates 6 North Korean Officers – Intel
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
15h ago
Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Torch Another Oil Storage Site Deep in Russia Energy
Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Torch Another Oil Storage Site Deep in Russia
By Stefan Korshak
16h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukrainian Long-Range Drones Torch Another Oil Storage Site Deep in Russia
Next » Missile Strike Near Donetsk Eliminates 6 North Korean Officers – Intel