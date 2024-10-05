Russian media reports that Moscow has been working on new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to replace their Orlan-10 and Orlan-30 reconnaissance aircraft on the battlefield.

This information was released by Roman Ivanov, chief designer of the Russian “Special Technology Center.” Ivanov did not disclose specific details about the project, which is believed to be still in its early stages.

However, he did mention that the development had been initially secret and began before Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, though progress has been slowed because of other operational priorities.

“These will be the same aircraft—wings, engines, and target equipment—but they will incorporate the improvements and specifications the Russian Ministry of Defense requested in their technical orders,” Ivanov said.

He added that the team is currently focused on fulfilling state defense orders for existing Orlan systems as well as working on unspecified upgrades.

Defense Express reported that the Orlan-10 first flew in 2010, and Russian forces have used it in Ukraine since the start of the war in 2014. The Orlan-30 is essentially a modified version of the Orlan-10, the news site said.

The publication speculates that the new replacement drones are likely to have improved tactical and technical capability, such as extended flight range, longer endurance, and increased payload capacity. It is unlikely, however, that the new UAVs will represent a completely new design. There may also be enhancements to counter new threats including jamming and attack by first-person-view (FPV) drones.

Ukrainian media describe the Orlan-type drone as relatively small, weighing 14 kilograms (30 pounds), with a wingspan of up to 3 meters (10 feet). It is launched using a simple catapult, stays in the air for up to 16 hours, and can fly at altitudes up to 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) at speeds between 90 and 120 kph (55 to 75 mph). The cost of an “Orlan” is more than 10 million rubles (approximately $105,000).

The drone can be operated from a distance of up to 120 kilometers (75 miles). It can be operated in both online and offline modes, with pre-programmed routes and tasks. After completing its mission, the Orlan returns to its launch site, deploying parachutes for landing.

The UAV is equipped with two navigation systems—GLONASS and GPS—and can still function using an optical recognition system if signals are jammed. Military experts state that the Orlan is used to direct artillery, such as the Russian “Tornado” multiple rocket launchers, available in 122 mm and 300 mm calibers, used by Russian Ground Forces since 2012. Primarily designed to fire cluster munitions, the Tornado can also be equipped with thermobaric warheads.

In recent years, Russian forces have adapted the Orlan for infantry reconnaissance and, from early 2023, it has been modified to drop munitions during combat. To do this, it is equipped with modified high-explosive VOG-25 fragmentation grenades.