Jiři Kožený a Czech blogger, who describes himself as a history buff, posted a video taken at the Ústí nad Labem railway station in the Czech Republic on Saturday morning as a train laden with dozens of Swedish Pansarbandvagn 302 (Pbv 302) armored personnel carriers on their way to Ukraine.

In May the Swedish government announced that it was to provide its entire stock of Pbv 302 armored tracked personnel carriers, estimated at almost 300 in total, to support the proposed formation of new Ukrainian brigades as part of its 16th military support package worth SEK 13.3 billion ($1.28 billion).

The military consignment included the ASC 890 Airborne Surveillance and Control aircraft, RB 99 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), 155mm artillery ammunition, financial support, satellite communications, maintenance, tank vehicles as well as parts, maintenance equipment, and ammunition for the Pbv 302 main armament.

Kožený’s video was reposted on YouTube on Sunday: