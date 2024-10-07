Ukraine’s Anti-Monopoly Committee (AMKU) approved the purchase of 50% of the Karavan Outlet shopping mall by Dragon Capital Group (DCG) but Ukraine’s major investment bank announced they have acquired 100% of the business

DCG belongs to Czech entrepreneur Tomas Fiala which has retained its position as Ukraine’s largest property investor following the 2022 full-scale invasion, despite the company having sold at least four assets in the last 2.5 years, including two business centers in Kyiv and two warehouses in the Kyiv region, according to Forbes.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This acquisition is part of Dragon Capital's strategy to manage its commercial real estate portfolio,” Dragon Capital’s press release said. 

The deal was closed between Fiala’s LLC “DC Kyiv Outlet” and “Trade Solutions” LLC, owned by the previous Karavan owner Oleksandr Yaroslavsky. 

Advertisement

Yaroslavsky is a Kharkiv-based Ukrainian entrepreneur who has owned the Karavan shopping mall network, “Karavan Megastore” since 2013. Karavan Megastore includes three shopping malls in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv with a total area of 250,000 square meters (2,690,975 square feet).

Dragon Capital’s press release on the acquisition did not mention the price paid for the Karavan purchase. Concorde Capital estimated that Fiala would have paid $80-120 million for Karavan while Forbes Ukraine estimated a more modest price of $40-60 million. 

Dragon Likely to Buy One of Kyiv’s Oldest Shopping Malls
Other Topics of Interest

Dragon Likely to Buy One of Kyiv’s Oldest Shopping Malls

Karavan Outlet would be the sixth shopping mall the investment bank bought and the largest of its Kyiv shopping malls.

According to an unnamed senior manager questioned by Forbes, Karavan earns about $6-7 million per year in leasing. 

Previously, Kyiv Post wrote that AMCU gave the permission to buy only 50% of the shopping mall, although eventually, Fiala bought the full 100% of the shopping mall, to become the sole owner of the commercial property. 

Karavan Outlet was opened in 2003 and was one of the first shopping malls in Kyiv. In 2019 Yaroslavsky changed it from a retail sales establishment to an outlet mall.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan
Olena Hrazhdan is Kyiv Post's Business Reporter. She previously wrote for leading Ukraine's business media covering banking, private and public finance, macroeconomics, retail, and legal issues, She also became a Fellow of the International Monetary Fund’s Journalism Fellowship. She can be found on "X" @OlenaHrazhdan.
Read Next
Ukraine Plans to Create State War Insurance Agency Business
Ukraine Plans to Create State War Insurance Agency
By Olena Hrazhdan
2d ago
New E-Residency Program for Foreigners Attracts 200 Applications, Makes Investing in Ukraine Easy – Minister Federov Business
New E-Residency Program for Foreigners Attracts 200 Applications, Makes Investing in Ukraine Easy – Minister Federov
By Olena Hrazhdan
Oct. 4
Dragon Likely to Buy One of Kyiv’s Oldest Shopping Malls Ukraine
Dragon Likely to Buy One of Kyiv’s Oldest Shopping Malls
By Olena Hrazhdan
Oct. 4
Russia's Impending Economic Implosion Putin
Russia's Impending Economic Implosion
By Jason Jay Smart
Oct. 3
Sponsored content
« Previous Trainload of Swedish APCs Filmed in Czechia En Route to Ukraine
Next » Kremlin Reportedly Uses Sitting Irish Lawmaker Caught in a Honeytrap