American officials believe that Ukraine will be able to maintain control over the territory in Russia’s Kursk region for at least a few more months, according to Bloomberg.

Officials, who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity, reported that Ukraine currently faces no significant supply problems in the Kursk region. Russian forces have launched only limited counterattacks and are focusing on advancing in eastern Ukraine.

Additionally, the officials noted that after months of artillery shell shortages, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now receiving a stable supply of ammunition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine could use this territory as leverage in negotiations, although it is still unknown when such negotiations might take place.

President Zelensky may be preparing to adopt a more flexible stance on ending the war in Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg sources, Ukrainian officials are ready to acknowledge the need for a resolution.

President Zelensky is seeking to secure allied support for his “Victory Plan.” Meanwhile, US officials have urged Kyiv to clearly outline a roadmap for 2025 to define specific needs, including military equipment, industrial development, and financial assistance.

