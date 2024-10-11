The Cyber Corps of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) attacked the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains UAV operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian armed forces, sources at Kyiv Post reported Friday afternoon , Oct. 11.

According to the HUR source, the university supports several educational institutions across multiple regions of Russia, including seven institutes. The attack damaged the internal information infrastructure of the target, destroying over 150 terabytes of enemy resources, including websites, databases, and file storage.

The attack targeted 11 websites, over 7,000 workstations, 135 servers, and file storage equipment. Additionally, to conceal the main attack action, a series of cyberattacks was carried out on other unrelated internet resources and file storage systems.

After gaining access to the Russian network infrastructure, an information warfare leaflet supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive operations was posted on the affected web resources.

“The result of the operation was a weakening of the aggressor state’s educational and scientific base and its ability to train military specialists through special intelligence missions in cyberspace,” a Kyiv Post source in Ukrainian intelligence explained, adding that, “The HUR will continue dismantling the occupiers’ cyber infrastructure, which supports the Kremlin’s terrorist army. Glory to Ukraine!”

Hackers from Ukrainian intelligence agencies have systematically attacked Russia’s digital networks and infrastructure over recent weeks.

On Monday, Oct. 7, cyber specialists from HUR, together with activists from the “VО Team” group, “congratulated” Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 72nd birthday by hacking the state automated Pravosudie system, which handles electronic document flows for all courts of the Russian Federation (RF), according to Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources.

HUR struck several online sites linked to the supply lines of the Russian military, a HUR source told Kyiv Post on Friday morning, Oct. 4.

As a result of the attack, hackers were able to infiltrate websites that support Russia’s military logistics network and gather information on the movement of military personnel. One of the most significant targets was the okrug.ru site, which supplies Russian troops with various types of equipment and uniforms.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, HUR hackers carried out cyberattacks on Russia’s banking sector as reported in Kyiv Post. Alfa Bank, Otkritie Bank and telecommunications operator Rostelecom, which provides financial support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were hit by the cyberattack according to an HUR source.

According to military intelligence sources, HUR computer specialists carried out cyberattacks against more than 800 servers in various regions of the RF between Monday, Sept. 23 to Thursday, Sept. 26.

On Sept. 13, HUR cyber specialists and the VO Team hacked the Russian federal center Osnovanie, which certifies digital signatures used by local businesses and individuals, depriving access to the service for its users for more than a week and left a message on the site which said:

“Your certificates are in safe hands. The proceeds from the sale of your data will be used to support the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”