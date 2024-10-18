Valery Zaluzhny, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, delivered a speech at the Royal Institute of International Relations (Chatham House) in London on Thursday, Oct. 17

A Protracted War with Russia Seems Inevitable

Zaluzhny said that the international failure to influence the global security situation promptly has directly led to the current drawn-out war with Russia.

He said that fear of nuclear escalation and insufficient military support for Ukraine in 2023 prevented the West from delivering a decisive blow to Russia early on, resulting in the war dragging into a protracted conflict.

“The West, fearing a nuclear war, fearing escalation, and not providing Ukraine with the necessary assistance, could not achieve major successes in crushing Russia in 2023, leaving the situation in a protracted war. And now we must live with that reality every day.”

Formation of an Anti-Western Coalition

Zaluzhny discussed an emerging anti-Western coalition comprising Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran. This alliance is not explicitly against Ukraine, but rather aimed at counterbalancing the influence of the collective West.

Therefore, given that the new “axis of evil” poses a threat directly to the collective West, its stance to fear “escalation” and be manipulated by the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail appears to be inappropriate and quite delusional.

“This reality concerns all of us in this room. It affects each one of you. Tell me, is it still a secret that China, North Korea, and Iran have aligned themselves with Russia? Does anyone truly believe that they’ve united against Ukraine? If so, let me be the first to cast doubt on that. Most of these countries don’t even know where Ukraine is on the map. And when you look closely at organizations like BRICS, especially at their future prospects, it becomes clear they are expanding. So, what about the collective West? Are they still afraid of escalation?”

Technology is Changing the Face of Modern Warfare

In his speech, Zaluzhny underlined that warfare has evolved, with traditional assets such as aircraft carriers, fighter jets, and long-range missiles playing a diminished role.

He emphasized the arrival of robotics and artificial intelligence on the battlefield, marking a significant shift in military strategy.

“The war has unfortunately changed. There will be no more wars like the model of 1953. That era ended in the summer of 2023 in Ukraine, when robots entered the battlefield, while the Western press and NATO generals laughed at me. By 2024, technology, led by artificial intelligence, had fully come into play. No one is laughing now. [...] But what about global security? Does it still rely on fighter jets, aircraft carriers, and super-expensive missiles? I hate to disappoint you, but no.”

Mobilization in Ukraine Complicated by Russian Influence

Zaluzhny also discussed the challenges Ukraine is facing with military mobilization, directly blaming Russian influence. He said that Ukraine has long relied on outdated Soviet mobilization approaches but now must find new strategies in the face of Russia’s cognitive warfare.

This, he said, would only be resolved when a new generation of Ukrainians is ready to bear arms without state intervention.

“Russia is waging war not only on the physical battlefield but also in the cognitive sphere. Decisions made due to Russian influence have complicated our mobilization. We still use Soviet-style methods dating back to Peter I, but this will change when a new generation steps up, ready to defend without state enforcement,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the luxury of time, so we have to resort to certain restrictions. In a democratic society, all this is perceived very inconsistently.”

Ukraine’s Military Strategy Remains Resilient

Zaluzhny affirmed that Ukraine is still a pivotal player in military science. Referring to Ukraine’s operation in Kursk, he expressed confidence “in the strategic decisions of Ukraine’s leadership.”

He stressed that military professionals will be responsible for assessing the success of these operations once they conclude.

“Believe me, it’s the responsibility of Ukraine’s military and political leadership to determine how we conduct operations, where to attack, and how to act. There are people who will evaluate this once it’s over.”

“It is what it can be under the current conditions and actions in which Ukraine is located.”