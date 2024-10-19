A video posted on the “Ukraine News Live” X / Twitter site on Thursday showed a newly developed drone fitted with a revolver-style bomb-release system. Bomb-dropping drones are nothing new but this latest model takes the technique another step forward.

This drone is fitted with an integrated drum mechanism that can hold five munitions; in the video these are mortars. Once the drone is launched and a target is identified the operator can choose when and how many of the bombs to release – singly, sequentially in a bomb train, or in a salvo of all five.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The drum is reportedly 3D-printed and acts like a revolving magazine as in a handgun, designed to carry and release the bombs it carries. This gives flexibility to allow the drone to hit five separate targets, hit one target with multiple bombs, or even act like a kamikaze drone by crashing into a target while carrying some or all five of the explosive bombs.

Advertisement

The video shows that after the first bomb is released, the drum mechanism rotates so that the newly emptied chamber is replaced by a full one. If used as a bomber, once all the munitions have gone the drone can return to base to be reloaded and deployed again.