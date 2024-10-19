An overnight drone strike in Bryansk reportedly set ablaze the Kremniy El microelectronics plant – one of Russia’s largest – Russian and Ukrainian media reported Saturday morning.

Although local authorities didn’t officially confirm the strike on the plant, the ASTRA Telegram channel had photos and video of explosion and fire reported to be Kremniy El.

Kremniy El primarily produces components for weapons – such as Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems – for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz did not report on a drone strike at Kremniy El, saying only that 13 drones were shot down and that one drone crashed into the attic of a non-residential building.

Photo: ASTRA, Telegram.

Ukrainian officials had not commented on the attack at the time of publication.

Bryansk is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Ukraine’s Sumy region where, in the city of Shostka, the Russian military reportedly struck a fire department and emergency rescue headquarters among other targets.