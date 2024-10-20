In the late hours of Saturday, Oct. 19, Russian troops carried out a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in injuries to 17 people, as reported by city mayor Oleksandr Vilkul and the State Emergency Service.

Two missiles struck the city, damaging 15 residential buildings, three administrative structures, and a hotel. Of the 17 injured, eight were hospitalized.

The State Emergency Service reported that Russian forces used "the "double-tap strike tactics," targeting the area a second time after rescuers arrived to handle the aftermath of the first strike, which resulted in one rescuer being injured.

"About a dozen and a half cars were beaten up. In particular, there are three fire trucks, the same number of official police cars, and an ambulance," Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, reported.

Authorities have set up headquarters to help residents with property damage claims, offering building materials as well as food and hot tea.

The city's mayor noted that utility brigades are assisting vulnerable residents, saying they are "helping to close broken windows to those who need help, primarily pensioners and people with limited mobility."

*This story is updated as new information becomes available.

