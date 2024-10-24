Politico, citing unnamed US officials and NATO sources reports that at least seven NATO countries, including the US and Germany, are opposing Ukraine’s invitation to the Alliance at the moment. It says Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain are also resisting.

Serhiy Nykyforov, a spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, portrays this information as inaccurate, saying, “These rumors benefit those who seek to create a false impression that Ukraine’s membership lacks broad support among NATO members,” as reported by RBС-Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Nykyforov emphasized that the majority of NATO member states support the idea of inviting Ukraine to the Alliance, with advocacy continuing to work on those who haven't yet supported accession. He highlighted that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is the first step in President Zelensky's Victory Plan and is key to achieving a just and lasting peace.

Advertisement

Politico reported that with President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan being predicated on securing an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO the resistance shown by these key members presents a significant hurdle to successful implementation of the plan.

Officials who spoke with Politico stressed that neither the US nor Germany rule out Ukraine's potential NATO membership when the time is right sometime in the future.

Politico commented that a number of NATO members are concerned about being drawn into a war with Russia.

Manufacturer of Turkish Bayraktar Drone Signs Agreement with Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Manufacturer of Turkish Bayraktar Drone Signs Agreement with Ukraine

Plans to produce the drones in Ukraine have been in discussion since early 2022, though details on the latest agreement remain undisclosed and it’s unclear how far the plans have progressed.

Hungary and Slovakia also oppose Ukraine’s NATO invitation, but for different reasons, as their populist leaders seem largely pro-Kremlin. For instance, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán attempted to block EU funding for military aid to Ukraine and withdrew from NATO's lethal aid program for Kyiv. In a social media post, Orbán called Zelensky’s Victory Plan “more than horrifying.”

Other countries are also hesitant to actively support Ukraine's NATO bid, choosing to remain in the background. According to one NATO official, countries like Belgium, Slovenia, and Spain are “hiding behind” the US and Germany. They avoid taking a clear stance now, but as the idea of Ukraine joining NATO gets closer to reality, they may start opposing it more publicly.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
US Officials Once Again Insist ATACMS Missile Strikes into Russia Have No Value Biden
US Officials Once Again Insist ATACMS Missile Strikes into Russia Have No Value
By Stefan Korshak
58m ago
Russians Film Interrogation of Four Ukrainian POWs Before Executing Them Donetsk
Russians Film Interrogation of Four Ukrainian POWs Before Executing Them
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Manufacturer of Turkish Bayraktar Drone Signs Agreement with Ukraine NATO
Manufacturer of Turkish Bayraktar Drone Signs Agreement with Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Russia Moves to Ratify N. Korea Defence Treaty, Seoul Issues Warning War in Ukraine
Russia Moves to Ratify N. Korea Defence Treaty, Seoul Issues Warning
By AFP
5h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Manufacturer of Turkish Bayraktar Drone Signs Agreement with Ukraine
Next » World Briefing: October 24, 2024