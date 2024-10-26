Russia’s Friday evening missile attack on Dnipro city killed three and injured 19, with four children among those injured, according to preliminary reports.

More than a dozen cars and buildings were destroyed or damaged, including hospital buildings, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration on Saturday morning.

“Three people died in Dnipro, including a child. Nineteen victims, four of them children. Eight are hospitalized.

“A two-story residential building and a garage were destroyed. Thirdteen apartment buildings and two private houses, 30 cars were damaged. Hospital buildings were mutilated,” Lysak said.

The attack took place at around 11:00 p.m. on Friday when explosions were reported in the city, where the Ukrainian Air Force warned of missiles fired from occupied Crimea prior to the strike. It’s unclear what missiles were used in the attack at the time of publication.

The same evening, a drone also struck a highrise residential building in Kyiv, killing a child and injuring six more.

In July, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro that resulted in three deaths and 18 injuries, including a child.