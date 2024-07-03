Russian troops launched a missile attack on Dnipro on Wednesday morning, resulting in three deaths and 18 injuries, including a child, the city’s mayor, Borys Filatov, reported on Telegram.
“Unfortunately, we already know about three dead, as well as 18 injured, including one child,” Filatov said in a video message.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Later the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported on Telegram that the number of dead has increased to four.
“Twenty-seven people were injured, 11 of whom are hospitalized. Two are in serious condition,” he added.
As of 12:55, Lysak specified that the number of injured had increased to 34.
“A third of them are in the hospital. The condition of two local doctors is assessed as serious. Most of the people have shrapnel and cut wounds, bruises, and fractures,” he added.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Telegram that the number of dead has increased to five people.
"My condolences to the family and friends. Thirty-four people were injured, including a child," he wrote.
Zelensky added: "Only two things can stop this Russian terror: modern air defense systems and the long range of our weapons."
He stressed that "the world can protect lives," but this requires the determination of leaders.
Ukraine's Heavily-Shelled Kharkiv Builds Underground Schools
Filatov added that rescuers, communal services, and the entire regional and city management are working at the site of the impact.
“Let’s hope that the evacuation operation goes well and we can help all the people,” he said.
Local media and Telegram channels report that a shopping center was damaged in the attack, sharing photos and video's of the strike's aftermath.
“As a result of the explosions in Dnipro, one of the shopping centers was damaged, according to correspondents from the scene of the events,” Dnipro TV reports without identifying the specific center.
Suspilne media outlet reported that a fire broke out near a medical facility in Dnipro, with smoke visible from one of the premises. The director of the facility said there is currently no information about any additional injuries or fatalities.
On the morning of the attack, Russia launched kamikaze drones and missiles over Ukraine, causing explosions in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia.
The night before, on July 1, Russia hit Dnipro with ballistic missiles. This previous attack injured seven people and damaged a supermarket and residential buildings.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter