A Russian drone struck a highrise building in Kyiv’s Solomyansk district on Friday evening, killing a child and injuring six more, authorities said. 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on social media at 9:20 p.m. that an explosion was recorded in the district, where he later added that a fire started at the site and the 17th to 19th floors were damaged in the attack. 

He later added that more than 100 residents were evacuated as the emergency attempted to contain the resulting fire. Klitschko’s last announcement at 11:57 p.m. said a girl born in 2009 died in the attack. 

“Apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors were damaged in a building in the Solomyansk district. The fire was extinguished. A girl born in 2009 died,” read the announcement

The latest update as of 7:32 a.m., made by Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko, said six more were injured from the attack. 

“As a result of an attack on Kyiv by Russian [drones] in the Solomyan district, one person was killed, six people were injured, one of them was hospitalized. Others were treated on the spot,” the update read.

