The staff of Kyiv Post is deeply saddened by the news of the death of our publisher, Adnan Kivan, and expresses its deepest condolences to his family and close friends.

Mr Kivan, a Syrian-born democrat and Ukrainian patriot, achieved a lot in his life and did much for Ukraine, especially for his beloved Odesa.

Kyiv Post publisher, Adnan Kivan, with Kyiv Post'a Chief Editor, Bohdan Nahaylo.

A visionary believer in a high-quality free press, he also reshaped and rebranded the Kyiv Post, strengthening its reputation as the veritable voice of Ukraine in the world and a global influencer.

We will remember Mr Kivan’s exemplary generosity and commitment and honor his memory by upholding the high standards he demanded of us.