Today, October 28, 2024, Adnan Kivan, founder of KADORR Group Corporation and the largest Arab investor in Ukraine, passed away.

Known for his successful business ventures, social initiatives, and extensive charitable work, Kivan left a lasting impact on countless lives.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

We bid him farewell with a prayer, remembering his unwavering belief in unity and faith in the will of God.

For Adnan Kivan, family was his greatest treasure and steadfast support. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, children, and grandchildren.

His good deeds will live on as his enduring legacy.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kadorr Group
Kadorr Group

Kadorr Group is an investment and development company based in Ukraine, primarily focusing on the real estate, construction, and hospitality sectors. Founded by Adnan Kivan, the group has been involved in various high-profile projects, including residential and commercial developments.

Read Next
More Ukrainian Defenses Fall as Russia’s Eastern Offensive Rolls On Russian Armed Forces
More Ukrainian Defenses Fall as Russia’s Eastern Offensive Rolls On
By Stefan Korshak
1h ago
One Down, Three to Go – Rheinmetall Begins Production of Lynx IFV in Ukraine Germany
One Down, Three to Go – Rheinmetall Begins Production of Lynx IFV in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Message from Kyiv Post CEO, Luc Chenier Business
Message from Kyiv Post CEO, Luc Chenier
By Luc Chénier
2h ago
Adnan Kivan, Kyiv Post’s Publisher, Dies at 61 - A Tribute From the Kyiv Post Staff Ukraine
Adnan Kivan, Kyiv Post’s Publisher, Dies at 61 - A Tribute From the Kyiv Post Staff
By Bohdan Nahaylo
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Adnan Kivan, Kyiv Post’s Publisher, Dies at 61 - A Tribute From the Kyiv Post Staff
Next » Message from Kyiv Post CEO, Luc Chenier