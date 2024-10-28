Today, October 28, 2024, Adnan Kivan, founder of KADORR Group Corporation and the largest Arab investor in Ukraine, passed away.

Known for his successful business ventures, social initiatives, and extensive charitable work, Kivan left a lasting impact on countless lives.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

We bid him farewell with a prayer, remembering his unwavering belief in unity and faith in the will of God.

For Adnan Kivan, family was his greatest treasure and steadfast support. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, children, and grandchildren.

His good deeds will live on as his enduring legacy.