Anna from Ukraine, a popular YouTube and social media personality, is one of the most careful observers of Russia's war against Ukraine. In this exclusive interview, Anna explains the historical precedence for Ukraine's fight and why that should help us reach conclusions of what Russia will do next.

Anna Danylchuk is the author and face of the ‪@AnnafromUkraine‬ Youtube Channel, where she posts vlogs with real-life, human stories from Ukraine and videos about Ukrainian culture and history. She also aims to debunk popular disinformation narratives that are based on Russian propaganda.

Next to being a YouTuber, Anna works as a cultural manager and runs an NGO in the sphere of cultural heritage preservation. She is the author of the Daily Ukrainian Newspaper "The Day" and holds a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics and a PhD in Germanic Languages. 

Jason Jay Smart
Jason Jay Smart, Ph.D., is a political adviser who has lived and worked in Ukraine, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Latin America. Due to his work with the democratic opposition to Pres. Vladimir Putin, Smart was persona non grata, for life, by Russia in 2010. His websites can be found at www.JasonJaySmart.com / www.AmericanPoliticalServices.com / fb.com/jasonjaysmart / Twitter: @OfficeJJSmart
