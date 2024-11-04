By 8:30 a.m., 50 UAVs had been confirmed downed in Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions. Twenty-seven additional drones were reported lost across different regions.

The offensive included 80 Shahed attack drones and unidentified UAVs from various directions, including Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Russia launched another consecutive extensive air assault on Ukraine early morning on Monday, Nov. 4, including an Iskander-M ballistic missile strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region and guided aerial bomb attacks in the Kharkiv region.

The attack on Kyiv lasted approximately three hours, during which Ukrainian air defence successfully intercepted all the enemy drones, avoiding any casualties or significant damage in the capital.

Early on the morning of Monday, Nov. 4, drones were spotted over Vyshhorod and moving towards Bila Tserkva.

Following crossing the capital's border, they were successfully intercepted; wreckage from Russian UAVs fell in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi and Desnianskyi districts, sparking fires but causing no reported casualties.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko shared an update at around 2:25 a.m., confirming that debris from downed Shahed drones ignited fires in Obolonskyi, where grass along the embankment was set aflame, and in Desnianskyi, in Muromets Recreation Park.

Emergency services responded promptly to control the blazes, with no significant injuries or structural damage reported.

This attack follows a previous assault on Nov. 3, during which drone wreckage fell in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, damaging property and university buildings.

In that incident, Ukrainian forces intercepted 66 of the 99 drones launched, with the remainder reportedly lost or redirected.

Early morning on Saturday, Nov. 2, less than a day before Sunday's attack, Russian forces launched another swarm of drones on Kyiv, setting the upper floors of a 16-story building on fire and causing multiple injuries.