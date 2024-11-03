For nearly two days, Russian forces have launched continuous drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, igniting fires and causing damage as debris from intercepted drones falls across the city.
Drone raids on the capital have been relentless, starting early Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
A new wave began at 8 p.m. Saturday and continued until early Sunday morning at 6:40 a.m., with drones flying at low altitudes that evade standard detection systems.
Kyiv authorities reported incidents across the city. Around 1:46 a.m., drone debris caused a fire in an open area in the city’s Holosiivskyi district. By 1:58 a.m., similar debris fell in Desnianskyi, also igniting fires. There were no reported injuries or significant property damage in these incidents.
Kyiv Post correspondents across the city report hearing loud explosions, likely from anti-aircraft defenses, and the distinctive buzzing of Shahed drones resembling a motorcycle engine.
At 6:37 a.m., officials noted that debris in the Shevchenkivskyi district damaged roads, lighting infrastructure, and the glass windows of a dormitory and office building. No fires or casualties were reported.
By 7:50 a.m., the Kyiv Military Administration clarified that the drones had primarily entered the city from the northeast, flying at low altitudes along various routes.
An Open Letter to the Ukrainian American Community
Throughout the night, the city experienced two air alerts lasting a combined five and a half hours. Defense forces successfully intercepted all drones heading for Kyiv.
Early morning on Saturday, Nov. 2, less than a day before Sunday's attack, Russian forces launched another swarm of drones on Kyiv, setting the upper floors of a 16-story building on fire and causing multiple injuries.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter