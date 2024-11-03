For nearly two days, Russian forces have launched continuous drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, igniting fires and causing damage as debris from intercepted drones falls across the city.

Drone raids on the capital have been relentless, starting early Saturday morning around 4:30 a.m. and lasting until 2 p.m.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A new wave began at 8 p.m. Saturday and continued until early Sunday morning at 6:40 a.m., with drones flying at low altitudes that evade standard detection systems.

Kyiv authorities reported incidents across the city. Around 1:46 a.m., drone debris caused a fire in an open area in the city’s Holosiivskyi district. By 1:58 a.m., similar debris fell in Desnianskyi, also igniting fires. There were no reported injuries or significant property damage in these incidents.