The European Union on Monday welcomed the re-election of Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu, in a tense vote that has laid bare divisions in the former Soviet republic bordering war-torn Ukraine.

Backed by the country's large diaspora, Sandu won 55.41 percent of votes, according to near-complete results published by the election commission.

Her rival, Alexandr Stoianoglo, who is supported by the pro-Russian Socialists, won 44.59 percent.

Sunday's key vote was overshadowed by allegations of Russian meddling. It took place just two weeks after a referendum in which Moldavans voted by a razor-thin margin to back joining the EU.

"Moldovans have shown once again their determination to build a European future despite hybrid attempts to undermine democracy," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X on Monday.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also congratulated Sandu on her re-election and the country's "European future".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sandu had "safely guided the Republic of Moldova through difficult times and set her country's European course".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Sandu, saying: "Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty."

- 'Heard your voice' -

Sandu owed her victory to Moldovans living abroad, many of them in EU countries. The 52-year-old former World Bank economist lost in the territory of Moldova itself, election results showed.

Moldova is deeply polarized. A large diaspora and the capital mostly favor joining the EU, while rural areas and the pro-Russian separatist regions of Transnistria and Gagauzia are against.

In a conciliatory speech mostly in Romanian, the country's official language, but also in parts in Russian, Sandu vowed to be a "president for all".

"I have heard your voice -– both from those who support me and those who voted differently," she said.

"No matter your voting choice, we all want to live in peace, in harmony, and to have a better life. I assure you that this is my primary goal for the coming years."

Russia has been accused of seeking to sway voters in both Moldova and in Georgia, another former Soviet republic, where the ruling party won a contested parliamentary election last month.

Moscow has denied the allegations.

"Today, dear Moldovans, you have given a lesson in democracy, worthy of being written in history books... Freedom, truth, and justice have prevailed," Sandu said.

Her rival Stoianoglo, 57, whom Sandu fired as prosecutor general last year, urged people "to remain calm, regardless of the figures" as early results were coming in.

He did not speak again after Sandu claimed victory.

Moldovan authorities reported "attacks, provocations and attempts at destabilization" on Sunday.

Police said they were investigating Russia's alleged use of "organized transportation" to Belarus, Azerbaijan and Turkey so people living in Russia could vote at Moldovan diplomatic missions in those countries.

Cyberattacks and fake bomb threats also targeted out-of-country voting operations, authorities said.

- 'Needs help' -

Turnout was higher than in the first round on October 20, when Sandu came out ahead with 42.5 percent and runner-up Stoianoglo obtained 26 percent.

"Maia Sandu is our only chance for the youth to have a future and to remain here," 19-year-old student Ana-Maria Simon told AFP in Chisinau on Monday.

Sandu applied for Moldova to join the 27-member EU after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Membership negotiations formally began in June.

In the October 20 referendum, 50.35 percent backed EU membership.

Sandu blamed "foreign interference" for the narrow result in the country of 2.6 million people.

Police said they uncovered a Russian vote-buying scheme that could have affected up to a quarter of the ballots.

"Russia had an influence... but this is not the only reason why 44 percent of people voted for Stoianoglo," Lucian Cristea, a 27-year-old student, told AFP.

The diaspora vote "tipped the election", said Florent Parmentier, a political scientist at Paris-based Sciences Po, noting Sandu's "dependence on the outside".

To maintain its pro-EU course, Moldova needs "a lot of help", given "the hybrid war waged by Russia", according to Andrei Curararu, an analyst at the Chisinau-based WatchDog think tank.

"It will not succeed on its own," he said.