Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed strong confidence in the US’s continued support under US President-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking at the Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF) on Thursday, Nov. 7, Shmyhal praised the bipartisan backing from both the Republican and Democratic parties and said the American society broadly supports Ukraine.

“Donald Trump is a strong leader. There is no doubt about it … We understand that we have bipartisan support for the United States … and most importantly, the society of the United States supports Ukraine,” Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal pointed to high-level conversations between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump in September as a positive indicator of what is to come. He added that Zelensky had a phone call with the US president-elect last night, which he described as “extremely positive.”

“We can have restrained optimism about the development of events and clear actions on the part of our key partner, the United States,” Shmyhal said.

He said the US remains committed to “the protection of democracy and democratic values,” principles he believes are central to the US-Ukraine relationship and will endure leadership changes.

Shmyhal concluded by noting his confidence in the commitment of both the US president and Congress, adding that he expects “clear and fast steps” in continued support for Ukraine.

“Congress will continue to support Ukraine. Moreover, I think that we will see quite clear and fast steps from our partner. This is my assessment,” Shmyhal concluded.

Zelensky congratulated Trump on the latter’s election victory on social media platform X on Wednesday. In the post, Zelensky reflected on their September meeting, praising Trump’s “peace through strength” approach and expressing hope for a “just peace” for Ukraine.

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States under President Trump’s leadership,” Zelensky’s message reads before reiterating Ukraine’s reliance on bipartisan US support.

Trump was the 45th and will soon be the 47th US President. He has repeatedly claimed he could end the war in Ukraine “in 24 hours” if elected.