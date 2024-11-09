NATO strongly condemned Russia’s and North Korea’s expansion of Russia’s Ukraine invasion in a statement Friday.

NATO highlighted that, along with providing ballistic missiles and millions of rounds of ammunition, North Korea is now deploying combat troops.

“The thousands of combat troops deployed by the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] constitutes a dangerous expansion of its ongoing support for Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea has serious implications for both Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security, NATO states.

“We urge all countries not to provide any kind of assistance to Russia’s aggression, and condemn all those who are facilitating and thereby prolonging Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.”

The alliance also underscored that this increased military collaboration violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolutions 2270 (2016), 1718 (2006), and 1874 (2009).

“This is particularly egregious given Russia’s status as a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council. We call on Russia to return to compliance with these resolutions and to uphold its international obligations,” the statement says.

NATO further condemned Russia’s Sept. 26 statement that the denuclearization of the DPRK was “off the table,” calling it unacceptable. The alliance argued that this stance undermines the global non-proliferation regime, directly contradicts relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and exacerbates regional tensions. “The Russian statement forms part of its wider effort to undermine the global non-proliferation regime and to dismantle UN sanctions,” NATO said.

NATO reiterated its commitment to working with its partners, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, to promote peace, stability, and prevent Russia, along with those supporting its war efforts, from destabilizing both regional and global security.

“Allies continue to enhance NATO’s deterrence and defense against all threats and challenges, in all domains, and in multiple strategic directions across the Euro-Atlantic area.”

The statement reaffirmed NATO’s unwavering support for Ukraine: “Allies remain as resolute as ever in supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to prevail. Allies and partners continue to step up vital political, military, financial, economic, and humanitarian assistance as Ukraine exercises its inherent right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. Allies are determined to support Ukraine in building a force capable of defeating Russian aggression, in line with the pledge of long-term security assistance for Ukraine.”

The statement concludes by that Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and Ukraine have aligned themselves with this position.