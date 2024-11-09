A nighttime drone attack by Russian forces on Odesa has left one woman dead and 13 people injured, including two children, the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported Saturday morning.

“According to the investigation, on the night of Nov. 9, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive attack using UAVs on Odesa and its suburbs. As a result of the attack, a local resident was killed, and 13 people were injured, among them two boys aged four and 16. Information regarding other victims is being clarified,” the statement on Telegram said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Advertisement

The attack caused significant damage in the city, including to high-rise buildings in two residential complexes, private homes, warehouse facilities of a private business, and residents’ cars. At least 10 vehicles were completely destroyed by fire.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office under the procedural guidance of the office, focusing on a violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Other Topics of Interest Russians Fills Ukrainian Skies with Shahed Drones - What Can Ukraine Do? Part One Kyiv Post examines the threat Ukraine faces from waves of Russian kamikaze drones and other aerial weapons and what Kyiv and its Western allies can do to counter them.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage and destruction.