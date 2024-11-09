Drones from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SSO) struck the Alekseyevsky Chemical Plant in Russia’s Tula region late Thursday night, an SBU source told Kyiv Post Saturday.

The plant, part of the Russian “Rostec” corporation, manufactures gunpowder, other ammunition, and materials for the Russian military-industrial complex, the source said.

Air raid alerts were reportedly issued across various Russian regions starting at 9:30 p.m. due to the drone activity. By 3 a.m., residents in Tula began reporting explosions and the arrival of fire trucks at the plant.