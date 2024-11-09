Drones from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and Special Operations Forces (SSO) struck the Alekseyevsky Chemical Plant in Russia’s Tula region late Thursday night, an SBU source told Kyiv Post Saturday.

The plant, part of the Russian “Rostec” corporation, manufactures gunpowder, other ammunition, and materials for the Russian military-industrial complex, the source said.

Air raid alerts were reportedly issued across various Russian regions starting at 9:30 p.m. due to the drone activity. By 3 a.m., residents in Tula began reporting explosions and the arrival of fire trucks at the plant.

“SBU is systematically targeting facilities within Russia involved in the war against Ukraine,” the SBU said. “Strikes on ammunition depots, military airfields, and enterprises that are part of the Russian military-industrial complex reduce Russia’s ability to terrorize our country,” the source said.

