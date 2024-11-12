Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly amended his victory plan in the hope of strengthening ties with Donald Trump’s incoming administration, proposing to replace some US troops stationed in Europe with Ukrainian forces after the war, according to a Financial Times (FT) report on Tuesday.

The report said the idea was part of broader Ukrainian efforts to maintain strong cooperation with the United States rather than risk losing critical aid, according to Ukrainian and European officials.

According to the FT Ukraine’s European and US allies, including senior Republicans, have helped to shape the proposals so as to appeal to Trump’s administration. Ukrainian and European officials are concerned Trump may seek a swift peace deal with Russia, potentially undercutting Western support for Ukraine.

The report also says that two key proposals were designed specifically with Trump in mind and later presented to him by Zelensky in New York in September.

Alongside the troop-replacement idea, a second proposal – reported to be the brain child of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally - suggests that Ukraine could share critical natural resources with Western partners. Graham’s office did not respond to FT’s requests for comment.

According to a source familiar with the meeting, Trump expressed “interest” in both ideas.

Additionally, Ukrainian business leaders are reportedly discussing a proposal to grant Trump “investment screening” powers in Ukraine, allowing him to select who can conduct business in the country.

One source involved in the planning described this as an “ABC - anybody but China” strategy, a move aimed at drawing US investment and possibly switching Ukrainian industries reliant on Chinese technology and materials, such as telecoms, to US suppliers. This initiative is still in its early stages but is viewed by some business leaders as potentially appealing to Trump.

Last week, Zelensky described his initial phone call with Trump as “great,” but both Ukraine and its allies still fear that US military support may decrease when Trump takes office in January.

There are concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin, buoyed by battlefield gains, could push for a peace deal favorable to Moscow, with the US possibly agreeing to a settlement.

“The first who blinks loses this game,” said one person involved in Ukraine’s strategy, noting that Putin believes he’s on track to get what he wants.

European officials are also worried about being excluded from Trump-led negotiations, which could affect the continent's security. Western reactions to Ukraine’s “victory plan,” which included inviting Kyiv to join NATO and providing advanced weaponry, have been lukewarm. Ukraine began developing its proposals over the summer, aiming to shape the narrative before Trump sets his own agenda.

Kyiv, frustrated with Biden’s cautious approach to military aid, hopes Trump will be receptive to the tailored proposals. However, Zelensky’s willingness to negotiate peace with Russia is a key factor, with experts suggesting he could offer Trump the chance to be seen as the world’s “greatest peacekeeper,” the FT suggests.

The Kremlin has denied reports of a phone call between US President-elect Trump and Putin last Thursday, during which according to the Washington Post, Trump warned Putin against escalating the war in Ukraine.

His message included a reminder of the significant US military presence in Europe and a call for negotiations to resolve the conflict. Sources cited by the paper said Trump expressed his desire to bring the war to an end “soon.”

During his campaign, Trump suggested he could end the war in “24 hours” through direct talks with Putin, although he didn’t provide any specifics.

Following Trump’s victory, Zelensky warned that making concessions to Putin would only fuel further aggression.