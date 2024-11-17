Poland said it had scrambled fighter jets and mobilized all available forces on Sunday in response to a "massive" Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine. 

"Due to a massive attack by Russia, which is carrying out strikes using cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones against sites located, among other places, in western Ukraine, operations by Polish and allied aircraft have begun," Poland’s Operational Command posted on social media platform X. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

These measures were "aimed at [ensuring] security in the areas adjacent to the threatened zones."

Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on the Telegram platform that "a massive attack on our energy system is ongoing" and that Russian forces were "attacking electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine."

Advertisement

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was wounded by falling debris from a drone on a residential building.

Local authorities and Ukrainian media reported numerous explosions throughout the country including in Zaporizhzhia, Odessa and Mykolaiv in the south and Chernigiv in the north.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Appeal to UNESCO About Saving Odesa’s Cultural Heritage Sparks Controversy Odesa
OPINION: Appeal to UNESCO About Saving Odesa’s Cultural Heritage Sparks Controversy
By Anastasia Piliavsky
1h ago
[VIDEO] Russian Kalibr Missiles Pierce Through the Sky Over Odesa as Dawn Breaks Drones
[VIDEO] Russian Kalibr Missiles Pierce Through the Sky Over Odesa as Dawn Breaks
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Grid Yet Again – The Implications Top News
Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Grid Yet Again – The Implications
By AFP
3h ago
Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power? Nuclear weapons
Should Ukraine Become a Nuclear Power?
By Eurotopics
3h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Xi Tells Biden Ready for ’Smooth Transition’ to Trump
Next » Waves of Russian Drones, Missiles Hit Across Ukraine